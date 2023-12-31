The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six road games in a row. The Coyotes are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 155.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 155.5 points four times.

The average total in South Dakota's matchups this year is 153.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Coyotes have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

South Dakota (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than Omaha (5-4-0) this season.

South Dakota vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota 4 40% 78.9 151.7 74.9 146.3 145.8 Omaha 3 33.3% 72.8 151.7 71.4 146.3 144.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

South Dakota won eight games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Coyotes score 78.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 71.4 the Mavericks allow.

South Dakota has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when putting up more than 71.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota 5-4-0 0-1 5-5-0 Omaha 5-4-0 3-1 5-4-0

South Dakota vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits

South Dakota Omaha 4-1 Home Record 5-1 2-4 Away Record 0-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.2 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.2 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.