Searching for an updated view of the Summit and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Summit Power Rankings

1. South Dakota State Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-5

7-5 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 74-53 vs North Dakota Next Game Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 2. South Dakota Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

11-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: W 77-71 vs Omaha Next Game Opponent: @ Montana

@ Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 3. Oral Roberts Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 17-8

9-4 | 17-8 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: W 95-64 vs Denver Next Game Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 4. North Dakota State Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

6-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 84-69 vs South Dakota Next Game Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 5. St. Thomas Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

8-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: W 66-57 vs UMKC Next Game Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 6. UMKC Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-18

7-8 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: L 66-57 vs St. Thomas Next Game Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 7. Denver Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-9 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: L 95-64 vs Oral Roberts Next Game Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo) 8. Omaha Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-24

4-9 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: L 77-71 vs South Dakota Next Game Opponent: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 9. North Dakota Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-10 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: L 74-53 vs South Dakota State Next Game Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

