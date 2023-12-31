Will Ty Chandler get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Ty Chandler score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Chandler has rushed for 352 yards (25.1 per game) on 80 carries with three touchdowns.

Chandler has also caught 16 passes for 115 yards (8.2 per game).

Chandler has scored a rushing TD in three games (of 11 games played).

Ty Chandler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 0 0 1 18 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1 0 0 2 9 0 Week 3 Chargers 3 27 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Chiefs 1 15 0 0 0 0 Week 7 49ers 0 0 0 1 12 0 Week 10 Saints 15 45 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 10 73 0 4 37 0 Week 12 Bears 4 8 0 1 3 0 Week 14 @Raiders 12 35 0 3 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 23 132 1 3 25 0 Week 16 Lions 8 17 1 0 0 0

