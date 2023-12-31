Vikings vs. Packers Player Props & Odds – Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
At 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers play at the Minnesota Vikings.
Aiming to bet on player props in this game between the Vikings and the Packers? Check out the player props for the top performers.
Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds
- Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Jayden Reed Touchdown Odds
- Reed Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Reed Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Ty Chandler
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Jaren Hall
|217.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
|-
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|83.5 (-113)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|-
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Aaron Jones
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|-
|Jordan Love
|234.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-108)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Tucker Kraft
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
