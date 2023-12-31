Vikings vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 17
Entering their Sunday, December 31 game against the Green Bay Packers (7-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium, which kicks at 8:20 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) are monitoring 11 players on the injury report.
The Vikings faced the Detroit Lions in their most recent game, losing 30-24.
The Packers' last game was a 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian O'Neill
|OT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Troy Dye
|LB
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Harrison Phillips
|DL
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Toe
|Out
|Jaquelin Roy
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Mekhi Blackmon
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Thumb
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Doubtful
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Robert Rochell
|CB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Chest
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Kidney
|Doubtful
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
Other Week 17 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings are putting up 350.2 yards per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 13th defensively with 320.9 yards allowed per game.
- The Vikings are putting up 20.9 points per game on offense this year (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 19.9 points per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Vikings have the 17th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (225.5 allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 257.1 passing yards per game.
- Minnesota is averaging 93.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks ninth, giving up 95.4 rushing yards per contest.
- With 21 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) against 30 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Vikings' -9 turnover margin is the third-worst in the NFL.
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Packers (-105)
- Total: 43.5 points
