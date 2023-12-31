The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North foes.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings Insights

The Vikings put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers allow (22.1).

The Vikings collect 350.2 yards per game, only 2.7 fewer than the 352.9 the Packers allow per outing.

This season, Minnesota rushes for 42.8 fewer yards per game (93.1) than Green Bay allows per outing (135.9).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 14 more times (30 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings' average points scored in home games (20.6) is lower than their overall average (20.9). But their average points allowed at home (21.9) is higher than overall (19.9).

At home, the Vikings accumulate 377.9 yards per game and concede 337.3. That's more than they gain (350.2) and allow (320.9) overall.

Minnesota accumulates 302.1 passing yards per game in home games (45.0 more than its overall average), and concedes 257.1 at home (31.6 more than overall).

The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (75.7) and conceded (80.1) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.1 and 95.4, respectively.

The Vikings convert 39.8% of third downs at home (0.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 44.8% at home (3.7% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas W 3-0 FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati L 27-24 NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit L 30-24 FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.