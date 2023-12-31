Bookmakers expect a tight game when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in a matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 2 points. This contest has an over/under of 46.5 points.

The Vikings' betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Packers. Before the Packers take on the Vikings, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-2) 46.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-2) 46.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights

Minnesota has posted a 7-5-3 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or more this year.

Minnesota games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (33.3%).

Against the spread, Green Bay is 7-8-0 this season.

The Packers have an ATS record of 4-3 as 2-point underdogs or greater.

Green Bay has seen nine of its 15 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.