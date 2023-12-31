The Winnipeg Jets will visit the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, December 31, with the Wild victorious in seven consecutive home games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI to watch as the Wild and the Jets hit the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets Wild 4-2 WPG

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 13th in goals against, allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Wild's 105 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 34 15 10 25 8 16 49.4% Marco Rossi 34 11 11 22 11 13 40% Matthew Boldy 27 11 10 21 20 22 37.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets give up 2.5 goals per game (85 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.

The Jets' 114 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players