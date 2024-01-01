For Monday's NBA games, which players are sidelined, and which are expected to suit up and hit the court? Here's a look at the updated injury report, which covers every team around the league.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

3:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on SportsNet and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Garrett Temple, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw)

Rockets vs. Pistons Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Jabari Smith Jr., PF: Questionable (Ankle), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg), Dillon Brooks, SG: Out (Oblique), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Toe)

Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSWI and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Thanasis Antetokounmpo, SF: Out (Personal), MarJon Beauchamp, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Jazz vs. Mavericks Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on KJZZ and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Mavericks Injuries: Seth Curry, SG: Questionable (Illness), Kyrie Irving, PG: Questionable (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Nassir Little, PF: Out (Knee), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons, SG: Questionable (Illness), Shaedon Sharpe, SG: Questionable (Adductor), Deandre Ayton, C: Questionable (Knee), Duop Reath, C: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Hornets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on ALT and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Face/Hand), Reggie Jackson, PG: Questionable (Calf)

Hornets Injuries: Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Gordon Hayward, SF: Out (Calf), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg)

Clippers vs. Heat Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSC and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Kawhi Leonard, SF: Questionable (Hip), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler, SF: Out (Foot), Josh Richardson, SG: Questionable (Back), Kyle Lowry, PG: Questionable (Head), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Questionable (Jaw), Caleb Martin, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

