Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the New York Knicks at 3:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 108-106 win versus the Lakers, Gobert put up 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Gobert's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 11.7 Rebounds 11.5 12.0 11.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 26.1 24.3 PR -- 24.9 22.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 14th in the league, allowing 113.9 points per contest.

The Knicks concede 41 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 26.2 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 26 16 7 1 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.