Will Alex Goligoski Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 2?
Can we anticipate Alex Goligoski scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Goligoski stats and insights
- Goligoski is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In two games versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Goligoski has picked up one assist on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Goligoski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|W 3-0
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
