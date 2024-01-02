The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), winners of five straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have hit.

Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 127th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).

Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Syracuse is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Orange put up 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils give up (66.7).

Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke posted 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (68).

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.

When playing at home, Duke drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game at home (76.5) than away (70.7).

In 2022-23, the Orange conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than on the road (75.5).

At home, Syracuse sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%) too.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule