Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 20:33 on the ice per game.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in 14 of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 19 of 35 games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Eriksson Ek goes over his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 5 25 Points 3 15 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

