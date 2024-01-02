Can we count on Nic Petan finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Petan 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games last season, Petan scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Flames last season, he did not score. He took zero shots in those games.
  • Petan produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 10.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Flames ranked 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
  • The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

