How to Watch the Wild vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Minnesota Wild (off a loss) will meet on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI will show this Flames versus Wild matchup.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Flames Additional Info
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|Flames
|3-2 (F/SO) MIN
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|Wild
|5-2 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild give up 3.2 goals per game (111 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- With 107 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|35
|15
|10
|25
|8
|17
|49.5%
|Marco Rossi
|35
|11
|11
|22
|11
|13
|41.5%
|Matthew Boldy
|28
|11
|10
|21
|21
|23
|37.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 19th in goals against, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- The Flames' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flames have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|36
|13
|13
|26
|18
|26
|41.9%
|Nazem Kadri
|36
|10
|16
|26
|31
|22
|48.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|36
|8
|15
|23
|16
|24
|55%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|36
|11
|11
|22
|15
|9
|33.8%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|35
|6
|14
|20
|11
|10
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.