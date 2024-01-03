The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Clemson is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Tigers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Miami (FL) has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this year.

A total of seven Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Sportsbooks rate Clemson much lower (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the fifth-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Hurricanes have experienced the 27th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3000 at the start of the season to +5000.

With odds of +5000, Miami (FL) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.