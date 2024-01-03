Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 15 UConn Huskies (10-3) against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-2) at D.J. Sokol Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Bluejays claimed a 67-56 win over St. John's (NY).

In their last time out, the Bluejays won on Saturday 67-56 over St. John's (NY). The Huskies' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 95-64 victory over Marquette. Lauren Jensen totaled 20 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Bluejays. Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in the Huskies' victory, leading the team.

Creighton vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 72, Creighton 69

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Bluejays registered their signature win of the season, an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who are a top 50 team (No. 19), according to our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

Creighton has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

The Bluejays have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 19) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature victory this season came against the Marquette Golden Eagles, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Huskies secured the 95-64 win at home on December 31.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the third-most victories, but also tied for the 39th-most losses.

UConn has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

The Bluejays have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

95-64 at home over Marquette (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 31

86-62 at home over Louisville (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 16

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 32) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 37) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 48) on November 25

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (24-for-75)

17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 19.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)

19.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54) Aaliyah Edwards: 17.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%

17.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) KK Arnold: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Nika Muhl: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +160 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (129th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Bluejays put up 74.8 points per game in home games, compared to 77.8 points per game away from home.

When playing at home, Creighton is ceding 15.5 fewer points per game (56.8) than on the road (72.3).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.8 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (146th in college basketball).

At home, the Huskies average 90.2 points per game. Away, they average 80.5.

In 2023-24 UConn is allowing 3.0 fewer points per game at home (59.5) than away (62.5).

