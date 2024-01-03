Entering a game against the Washington Capitals (18-11-6), the New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 at Capital One Arena.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body Curtis Lazar C Questionable Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body Martin Fehervary D Questionable Upper Body Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Upper Body

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey's 121 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

Their goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

With 82 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington's total of 98 goals given up (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the league.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 26th in the league.

Devils vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-160) Capitals (+135) 6

