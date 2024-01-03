Wednesday's contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) and the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a projected final score of 79-72 based on our computer prediction, with Eastern Washington taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The game has no set line.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 79, South Dakota 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Washington (-7.1)

Eastern Washington (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

South Dakota's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Eastern Washington's is 8-3-0. A total of five out of the Coyotes' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Eagles' games have gone over. South Dakota is 4-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games, while Eastern Washington has gone 8-2 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.0 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball and are allowing 74.3 per contest to rank 264th in college basketball.

The 42.5 rebounds per game South Dakota averages rank 16th in the country, and are 7.8 more than the 34.7 its opponents record per outing.

South Dakota connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball) at a 37.1% rate (53rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

The Coyotes rank 209th in college basketball by averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 206th in college basketball, allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions.

South Dakota loses the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 13.4 (305th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.6.

