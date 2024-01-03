The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, South Dakota has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 314th.
  • The Coyotes' 77.0 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 72.0 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • South Dakota has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • At home South Dakota is putting up 77.3 points per game, 6.5 more than it is averaging on the road (70.8).
  • The Coyotes are conceding fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than on the road (82.0).
  • Beyond the arc, South Dakota drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (8.2), but shoots a higher percentage away (38.2%) than at home (33.3%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ San Diego L 69-66 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota State W 75-66 Scheels Center
12/31/2023 Omaha L 67-51 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Washington - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
1/11/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center

