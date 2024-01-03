How to Watch South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.
South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Northern Arizona vs Omaha (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Montana vs North Dakota State (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Northern Colorado vs North Dakota (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Dakota has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 314th.
- The Coyotes' 77.0 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 72.0 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- South Dakota has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Dakota is putting up 77.3 points per game, 6.5 more than it is averaging on the road (70.8).
- The Coyotes are conceding fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than on the road (82.0).
- Beyond the arc, South Dakota drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (8.2), but shoots a higher percentage away (38.2%) than at home (33.3%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-66
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|W 75-66
|Scheels Center
|12/31/2023
|Omaha
|L 67-51
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
