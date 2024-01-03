The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Dakota has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.

The Coyotes are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 314th.

The Coyotes' 77.0 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 72.0 the Eagles give up to opponents.

South Dakota has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

At home South Dakota is putting up 77.3 points per game, 6.5 more than it is averaging on the road (70.8).

The Coyotes are conceding fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than on the road (82.0).

Beyond the arc, South Dakota drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (8.2), but shoots a higher percentage away (38.2%) than at home (33.3%).

