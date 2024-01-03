Wednesday's contest between the Montana Grizzlies (8-3) and South Dakota Coyotes (11-4) going head-to-head at Dahlberg Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Coyotes head into this matchup on the heels of a 77-71 win over Omaha on Sunday.

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 71, South Dakota 66

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes' signature win of the season came against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings. The Coyotes picked up the 83-71 neutral-site win on November 18.

The Coyotes have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 77) on November 18

84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 177) on November 29

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 195) on December 3

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 213) on December 16

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 224) on November 14

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)

10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Alexi Hempe: 6.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes' +189 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.7 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (159th in college basketball).

At home, the Coyotes score 83.7 points per game. Away, they score 72.5.

South Dakota is conceding fewer points at home (56.1 per game) than on the road (74.8).

While the Coyotes are putting up 75.7 points per game in 2023-24, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 78.8 a contest.

