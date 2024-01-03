The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) will play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

South Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.7 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Madison Mathiowetz: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Paige Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Madysen Vlastuin: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Leia Beattie: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Grace Beasley: 8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Olivia Moran: 7.9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

