The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

South Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 63.8 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Lumberjacks give up.

South Dakota State is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.9 points.

Northern Arizona has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The Lumberjacks record 17.6 more points per game (75.9) than the Jackrabbits allow (58.3).

Northern Arizona is 9-2 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

South Dakota State is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.9 points.

This year the Lumberjacks are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Jackrabbits give up.

The Jackrabbits shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Lumberjacks concede.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG%

15.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

9.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Paige Meyer: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.6 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (22-for-49)

South Dakota State Schedule