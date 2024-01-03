The Weber State Wildcats (6-4) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK William Kyle III: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Kalen Garry: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Appel: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 18.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Blaise Threatt: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Tew: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Dyson Koehler: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 244th 72.6 Points Scored 75.5 179th 12th 61.1 Points Allowed 70.5 170th 306th 33.2 Rebounds 37.9 131st 341st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd 136th 8.0 3pt Made 9.2 53rd 302nd 11.6 Assists 12.7 235th 20th 9.3 Turnovers 11.3 134th

