South Dakota State vs. Weber State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (6-4) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 airing on ESPN+.
South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Kyle III: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 18.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Dakota State vs. Weber State Stat Comparison
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|244th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|75.5
|179th
|12th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|170th
|306th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|37.9
|131st
|341st
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|222nd
|136th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|9.2
|53rd
|302nd
|11.6
|Assists
|12.7
|235th
|20th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|134th
