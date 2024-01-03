The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dee Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

South Dakota State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the 158th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 346th.

The Jackrabbits score 15.3 more points per game (75.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (59.8).

South Dakota State is 7-7 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).

The Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.

Beyond the arc, South Dakota State made fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule