The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Weber State vs. South Dakota State matchup in this article.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Weber State Moneyline South Dakota State Moneyline

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Betting Trends

South Dakota State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Jackrabbits have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Weber State has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.