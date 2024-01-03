The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) face the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 14.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bostyn Holt: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Paul Bruns: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaac Bruns: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK LeJuan Watts: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jake Kyman: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 71st 80.3 Points Scored 75.8 166th 298th 76.1 Points Allowed 74.5 269th 32nd 41.5 Rebounds 33.6 293rd 57th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 6.9 325th 136th 8.0 3pt Made 9.0 64th 197th 13.3 Assists 18.4 15th 304th 13.5 Turnovers 13.7 314th

