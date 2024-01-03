The Montana Grizzlies (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (11-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dahlberg Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

South Dakota vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes' 75.7 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 66.2 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.2 points, South Dakota is 11-1.

Montana is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.

The Grizzlies put up 74.0 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 63.1 the Coyotes allow.

Montana is 8-2 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

When South Dakota allows fewer than 74.0 points, it is 10-2.

This season the Grizzlies are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Coyotes concede.

The Coyotes shoot 45.5% from the field, just 2.5% higher than the Grizzlies concede.

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)

10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Alexi Hempe: 6.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

South Dakota Schedule