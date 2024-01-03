The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 109

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 6.5)

Timberwolves (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-6.6)

Timberwolves (-6.6) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Timberwolves have had less success against the spread than the Pelicans this year, sporting an ATS record of 16-16-0, as opposed to the 19-15-0 mark of the Pels.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 6-6 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record New Orleans racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents aren't as successful (47.1% of the time) as Minnesota and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 9-6, while the Timberwolves are 20-3 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are scoring 113 points per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, giving up just 107.5 points per contest (best).

Minnesota ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing only 40.9 rebounds per game. It ranks 13th in the league by averaging 44.1 boards per contest.

The Timberwolves are dishing out 25.7 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota has come up short in the turnover area this year, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 14.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 13th with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With a 38.3% three-point percentage this season, the Timberwolves rank third-best in the NBA. They rank 21st in the league by making 12.1 threes per contest.

