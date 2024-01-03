Timberwolves vs. Pelicans January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSNO
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Anthony Edwards averages 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 12 rebounds per contest.
- Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Naz Reid averages 13.4 points, 0.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's also draining 58.2% of his shots from the floor.
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while posting 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.
- CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 21.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while averaging 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Pelicans
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|106.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
