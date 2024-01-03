The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Anthony Edwards averages 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert puts up 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 12 rebounds per contest.

Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Naz Reid averages 13.4 points, 0.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's also draining 58.2% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while posting 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 21.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while averaging 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Pelicans 113.5 Points Avg. 115.9 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 48.4% Field Goal % 48% 37.9% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.