The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Target Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO. The point total is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -6.5 223.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • In 14 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 total points.
  • The average point total in Minnesota's games this season is 220.6, 2.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves have a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has won 20 out of the 23 games, or 87%, in which it has been favored.
  • Minnesota has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite 11 times this season and won all of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 14 43.8% 113 228.9 107.5 219.6 223.2
Pelicans 21 61.8% 115.9 228.9 112.1 219.6 229.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • The Timberwolves have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Minnesota sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than it does in road games (8-9-0).
  • The Timberwolves average just 0.9 more points per game (113) than the Pelicans allow (112.1).
  • When Minnesota totals more than 112.1 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 16-16 6-6 16-16
Pelicans 19-15 1-2 16-18

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Timberwolves Pelicans
113
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
10-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 18-8
14-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 19-7
107.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
15-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-5
22-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-3

