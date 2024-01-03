The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on January 3, 2024 at Target Center. The matchup airs on BSN and BSNO.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46%).

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46% from the field, it is 19-4 overall.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.

The 113 points per game the Timberwolves record are only 0.9 more points than the Pelicans allow (112.1).

Minnesota has a 14-3 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are posting 113 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (113.1).

In 2023-24, Minnesota is giving up 102 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 112.4.

In home games, the Timberwolves are making 1.2 more threes per game (12.7) than in away games (11.5). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (37.5%).

Timberwolves Injuries