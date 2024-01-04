The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brock Faber light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

In two of 36 games this season, Faber has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play, Faber has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.1% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 26:25 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:55 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:47 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 33:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 30:08 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

