Should you wager on Dakota Mermis to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 3-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

