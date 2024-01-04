Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Joel Eriksson Ek going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- In 14 of 36 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Eriksson Ek has picked up seven goals and one assist on the power play.
- Eriksson Ek averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
