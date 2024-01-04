Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Eriksson Ek's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game 14 times this season in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 19 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in nine of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 36 Games 2 25 Points 3 15 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.