Lincoln County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lincoln County, South Dakota today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lennox High School at Rock Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Rock Valley, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.