The Minnesota Wild, Marco Rossi included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rossi in that upcoming Wild-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Marco Rossi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi has averaged 16:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

Rossi has scored a goal in 10 of 36 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rossi has a point in 19 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Rossi has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rossi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Rossi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Rossi Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

