On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Samuel Walker going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Samuel Walker score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In one of nine games last season, Walker scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • Last season he did not play against the Lightning.
  • Walker produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Walker's shooting percentage last season was 12.5%. He averaged 0.5 shots per game.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
  • The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

