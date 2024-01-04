Having dropped three in a row, the Minnesota Wild welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI to watch the Lightning and the Wild meet.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Lightning Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild allow 3.2 goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the league.

The Wild's 108 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 34 13 21 34 36 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 36 15 10 25 8 17 49.3% Marco Rossi 36 11 12 23 13 15 41.7% Matthew Boldy 29 11 10 21 22 24 37.1%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 135 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning's 126 total goals (3.2 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players