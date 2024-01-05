Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 28.5-point total set for Davis on Friday is 3.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 1.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (13.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +108) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +152)

Friday's points prop for LeBron James is 26.5. That is 1.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

James has picked up 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Austin Reaves Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 15.3 points Austin Reaves scores per game are 4.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has grabbed 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Reaves' assist average -- five -- is 1.5 lower than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

Reaves, at 1.6 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.9 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -161) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Bane's 24.5 points per game are 2.0 points more than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 20.8 points per game average is 2.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

