The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (17-15) at Toyota Center on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 117-106 loss to the Pelicans. Anthony Edwards recorded 35 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Luka Garza PF Out Back 2.2 1.2 0.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg), Dillon Brooks: Out (Oblique)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

