The Houston Rockets (17-15) battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) at Toyota Center on January 5, 2024.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Minnesota has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves average 112.8 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 109.6 the Rockets give up.

Minnesota has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 109.6 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are averaging 112.6 points per game this year at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (113.1).

In 2023-24, Minnesota is surrendering 102.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

In terms of three-pointers, the Timberwolves have performed better in home games this year, sinking 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.5 threes per game and a 37.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Timberwolves Injuries