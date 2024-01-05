Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns are two players to watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Houston Rockets (17-15) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) at Toyota Center.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves lost their most recent game to the Pelicans, 117-106, on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards was their top scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 35 4 5 1 1 4 Karl-Anthony Towns 22 6 2 0 0 0 Jaden McDaniels 11 0 2 2 1 1

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards provides the Timberwolves 26.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Towns contributes with 21.4 points per game, plus 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists, making 62.0% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Mike Conley's averages for the season are 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 45.3% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Timberwolves receive 12.5 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 32.7 5.0 4.9 1.5 1.1 3.4 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.8 7.4 2.3 0.5 0.2 1.2 Rudy Gobert 11.6 11.1 1.1 0.8 1.3 0.0 Mike Conley 11.0 2.1 6.7 1.1 0.3 2.5 Jaden McDaniels 11.5 2.0 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.2

