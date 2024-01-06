Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brock Faber score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- In two of 37 games this season, Faber has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play, Faber has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:25
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|27:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|33:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:19
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|28:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|31:34
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
