Big East opponents battle when the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) welcome in the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.

Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 94th.

The Bluejays record 81.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.7 the Friars allow.

Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Providence has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 237th.

The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays give up.

Providence has an 11-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is posting 89.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78 points per contest.

Defensively the Bluejays have played worse in home games this year, surrendering 66 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

Creighton is sinking 11.4 treys per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Providence scored nine more points per game at home (82.9) than on the road (73.9).

At home, the Friars allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.8.

Providence made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette L 72-67 Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown W 77-60 Capital One Arena 1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/9/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 St. John's - CHI Health Center Omaha

Providence Upcoming Schedule