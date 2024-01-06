In the upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Frederick Gaudreau to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:02 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.