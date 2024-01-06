The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Middleton light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

  • In five of 37 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Middleton has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 21:36 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:43 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:56 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 26:43 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 23:49 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 27:15 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

