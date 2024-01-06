Will Jon Merrill light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).

Merrill has zero points on the power play.

Merrill's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

