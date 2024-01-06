The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) after winning six straight home games. The Jayhawks are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -8.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs TCU Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

TCU's ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.

Kansas has been less successful against the spread than TCU this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-7-0, as opposed to the 7-6-0 record of TCU.

Kansas vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 36.4% 79.6 165.4 65.3 131.8 144.5 TCU 6 46.2% 85.8 165.4 66.5 131.8 150.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas vs TCU Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks score 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs give up.

Kansas is 4-7 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

The Horned Frogs score an average of 85.8 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

TCU is 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-7-0 2-5 4-7-0 TCU 7-6-0 0-0 6-7-0

Kansas vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas TCU 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.